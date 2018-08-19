Home World

UK police arrest Dawood's key aide Jabir Moti at London hotel

Jabir Siddiq, aka Jabir Moti, is believed to be the right-hand man of Dawood, managing his investments in the UK, UAE and around the world.

Published: 19th August 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Dawood Ibrahim

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (Photo | File)

By PTI

LONDON: A key aide of Dawood Ibrahim, India's most wanted terrorist, was arrested by British police at London's Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Jabir Siddiq, aka Jabir Moti, is believed to be the right-hand man of Dawood, managing his investments in the UK, UAE and around the world.

The Pakistani national, reportedly in the UK on a 10-year visa, is likely to have been held on drugs related charges.

"We are unable to release any details at this stage, a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Jabir Moti, 51, is believed to be close to both Dawood and his wife, Mehjabeen, as their finance manager.

Jabir's arrest on Friday is likely to have been a result of intelligence sharing between India and the UK.

Meanwhile, a newly-updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK government earlier this week notes three known addresses in Pakistan for Dawood - House No 37, 30th Street  defence, Housing Authority, Karachi; Palatial bungalow in the hilly area in Noorabad, Karachi; and White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi.

Dawood, the mastermind of the Mumbai serial bomb blasts in 1993, remains the only "Indian national" on the UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK' updated on Thursday.

The fugitive gangster's place of birth is recorded as Kher, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and his nationality is listed as "Indian" with a recorded Indian passport, which was subsequently revoked by the government of India and then goes on to list a string of Indian and Pakistani passports acquired by him and misused.

Father's name is Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar, Mother's name is Amina Bi, Wife's name is Mehjabeen Shaikh.

Also referred to as Hizrat and Mucchad, the listing on Dawood, first made on November 7, 2003, notes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dawood Ibrahim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony