Home World

US responsible for ending the Korean War: North Korea

Last month, North Korea had demanded South Korea to actively implement the agreement reached during the inter-Korean summit, in order to formally end the 65-year-old Korean War.

Published: 19th August 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kim Jong un

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (File | AP)

By ANI

SEOUL: North Korea has said that the United States would play a key role in formally declaring the end of the over six-decades-old Korean War and paving the way for long-lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean government's official newspaper, said in a commentary, "There is no reason to ignore a declaration to end the war. It is a preliminary and essential process to pave the ground for detente and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."

The newspaper elucidated that the people of South Korea and Koreans living in the US held gatherings to call for the end of the Korean War, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Pledging Washington to carry out its 'phased measures' on the same, The Rodong Sinmun stressed, "The US should implement phased and simultaneous measures, like the end-of-war declaration, to build mutual trust and make a breakthrough in the security of the world."

Meanwhile, North Korea's external propaganda website Meari expressed reservations that talks on peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula would be meaningless without signing a declaration of ending the war.

"As long as the armistice remains intact, even a small accidental event could immediately escalate into a crisis. If so, the North's relations with the South and the US could revert to the past phase of confrontation," the website said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged to end the 1950-53 Korean War during their meeting on April 27, with a permanent peace treaty replacing the armistice agreement that ceased all hostilities on the Korean Peninsula. The two Koreas are technically at war, as no peace treaty was signed.

Last month, North Korea had demanded South Korea to actively implement the agreement reached during the inter-Korean summit, in order to formally end the 65-year-old Korean War.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
north korea south korea United States Korean War Korean Peninsula

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony