Home World

Paid day-to-day expenses of PM House from my own pocket: Nawaz Sharif

Sharif's comments came a day after Prime Minister Khan, in his first address to the nation as the 22nd premier of the country, broke down the expenses of the Prime Minister House.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif. (File | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's incarcerated former premir Nawaz Sharif today said he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket, as the newly sworn-in Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed to massive government expenditure.

Talking to reporters outside an accountability court where he appeared for hearing two more graft cases against him, Sharif said he has the cheques as proof to show the payments, the Dawn reported.

He said he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of the Prime Minister House from his own pocket.

Sharif's comments came a day after Prime Minister Khan, in his first address to the nation as the 22nd premier of the country, broke down the expenses of the Prime Minister House.

"The prime minister has 524 servants and 80 cars. The prime minister, which is me, also has 33 bulletproof cars. The prime ministers all have helicopters and aeroplanes to fly them. We have massive governor houses and every conceivable luxury," Khan said.

He said he planned on cutting down his own as well the country's expenditure.

"I will keep only two people with me out of the (prime minister's staff of) 524. I will be staying in a three-bedroom house that served as the military secretary's house," he said.

Outlining his government's approach to resolve the country's economic issues, Khan emphasised on taking austerity measures, working on tax reforms instead of taking loans and rooting out corruption.

He has promised to transform Pakistan into a Medina-like welfare state, which was set up by the Prophet in early years of Islam.

Khan has lashed out at the previous PML-N government for current debt crisis which has risen to Rs 28 trillion, saying the country had not been as indebted in its entire history as it has been in the last ten years.

Sharif appeared before the Islamabad-based court for hearing in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Hill Metal Establishment cases.

Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar are serving jail terms of 10-years, seven years and one year respectively in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after the accountability court convicted them on July 6 over the family's ownership of four luxury flats in London through illegal means.

A number of PML-N workers gathered outside the accountability court to show their support for the ousted premier.

They attempted to shower rose petals on Sharif but were taken into custody by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares throwback pictures with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sweet shop in Surat sells sweets for Rs 9000 per kg
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony