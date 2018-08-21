Child soldier attack in Russia's Chechnya: Islamic State claims responsibility 

Home World

Five militants aged between 11 and 16 were killed after the attack in which several policemen injured.

Published: 21st August 2018

Investigators inspect a car that was allegedly used to attack police | AP

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Chechen police in Russia's Northern Caucasus.

The attacks yesterday in three locations in Russia's predominantly Muslim Chechnya left several policemen injured.

Five militants, aged between 11 and 16, were killed.

IS today claimed responsibility for the attack in the regional capital Grozny and in the Shali area just south of Grozny.

Radical Islamic militants, some of whom have sworn allegiance to IS, have conducted sporadic raids in Chechnya in the past, defying the rule of the Kremlin-friendly leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Yesterday's violence indicated the Islamist insurgency remains active in the province despite authorities' claims that it has been eradicated.

 

Islamic State Chechnya Chechnya attack Terrorism child soldiers

