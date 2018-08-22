Home World

Man arrested over Facebook post depicting Nepal PM as 'monkey'

The offending image appeared on a Facebook group earlier this month and has been shared more than 2,500 times.

Published: 22nd August 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

KATHMANDU: A man in Nepal was arrested for sharing a doctored image on Facebook showing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's head superimposed on a monkey's body, police said Wednesday.

Homnath Sigdel, 44, was taken into custody on Tuesday for "sharing indecent photos that targeted the prime minister", senior police officer Narendra Prasad Uprety told AFP.

The offending image appeared on a Facebook group earlier this month and has been shared more than 2,500 times. Police said Sigdel had also posted a second photo of Oli's head on a naked human body.

Sigdel could face up to five years in jail and a 100,000 rupee ($900) fine if found guilty under a provision in the Electronic Transactions Act.

The arrest comes days after Nepal introduced a new criminal code that includes draconian laws that activists have warned could be used to silence critics of the government.

The Communist-led government headed by Oli has shown increasing intolerance of dissent since it took power at the beginning of the year.

In June it became embroiled in a standoff with a popular activist doctor who was on hunger strike to protest against political interference in the medical sector.

In 2016, a Canadian working in Nepal was deported over a series of tweets deemed to "incite conflict" related to the country's constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nepal KP Sharma Oli Nepal prime minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games