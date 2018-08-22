Trump accuses ex-lawyer Cohen of making up 'stories' to get plea deal

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took aim at Michael Cohen on Wednesday, accusing his former lawyer of making up "stories" in order to get a plea deal.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

The president contrasted Cohen's actions with those of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort, who refused to "break" and was convicted of eight counts of fraud, describing him on Twitter as "such a brave man!"