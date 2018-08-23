Home World

Japan official says Donald Trump misunderstands trade

In an exclusive interview with The AP, Hiroshige Seko warned that Tokyo might take action if the US fulfils threats to levy a 25 per cent tariff on Japanese auto imports.

Published: 23rd August 2018 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hiroshige Seko.

By PTI

TOKYO: Japan's trade minister has told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump's tariff policies reflect a serious misunderstanding of the importance of free trade and Japanese companies' contributions to the US economy.

He didn't rule out retaliatory tariffs.

Seko did not give details of possible options.

He expressed concern that trade tensions may harm the global economy.

Seko's comments came as the US and China imposed additional tariffs today on billions of dollars of each other's products.

He said Tokyo was trying to get Trump to stop thinking Japanese products pose a security threat to the US.

