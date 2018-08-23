Nepal signs agreement with UNDP, UK to fight climate change

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal, which is facing huge challenges due to climate change, has signed an agreement with the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) and the UK to implement climate-resilient development projects.

"As part of the agreement, the UK will support the UNDP to implement the Nepal Climate Change Support Programme (NCCSP) in 14 selected palikas of the provinces," according to a press release issued by the UK Embassy in Kathmandu.

The 2.08 million pounds (Rs 30 crore) project for the year 2018-2019 will be implemented over the next one year, under the leadership of 14 palikas, it said.

The Nepal government, UNDP and the UK's Department of International Development (DFID) (Nepal) have signed an agreement to support climate-vulnerable palikas or municipalities in province 5, Karnali province and province 7 to design and implement climate resilient development initiatives, the release said.

"The project will embed climate resilience into development plans and implement close to 100 locally-identified climate-resilient development projects related to drinking water, irrigation, slope stabilisation and water conservation," it said.

A joint project of the UNDP and the Ministry of Forest and Environment, NCCSP has been supporting Nepal's climate-vulnerable districts to identify and execute climate- resilient development projects for over five years.

In the presence of Forest Ministry secretary Bishwa Nath Oli, Joint secretary Maheshwar Dhakal, and Renaud Meyer, Country Director of UNDP Nepal signed the project document amidst a programme at the ministry.

A cost-sharing agreement was signed between Rurik Marsden, Head of Office, DFID and UNDP Country Director Meyer.

"The one-year project has been envisioned as a transitional initiative adapted to the new federal set up of the country, based on learnings from the implementation of NCCSP Phase I from 2013 to 2017," informed Secretary Oli.

"Climate change poses huge challenges for Nepal, especially the poor and vulnerable. Each sphere of government has a critical role in building resilience. The NCCSP is one of the first development programmes to completely reshape its delivery model in response to federalism," Marsden said.

"The project would help the local bodies to identify and deliver investments that build resilience against climate change," he said.