Two stabbed to death in Belgian village restaurant

By AFP

BRUSSELS: A man stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her mother to death in a restaurant in a small Belgian village on Wednesday, reports and local officials said.

The incident happened in the late afternoon in Moresnet-Chapelle, some 115 km (70 miles) east of Brussels, close to the German border, according to the local mayor.

Belga news agency reported that the man -- who has not been named -- entered the restaurant and began stabbing people, killing his former partner and her mother and wounding several other people, one of whom had to be taken to hospital by helicopter.

The attacker is also dead, Belga said, without giving further details.

Mayor Thierry Wimmer said in a Facebook post that the incident had "no terrorist character" and "related to the private sphere".

"There is no danger to the population. Enquiries are currently in progress. More information will be given later by prosecutors," Wimmer said.

Prosecutors confirmed three people were dead, including the attacker, and an investigation had been launched, Belga reported.