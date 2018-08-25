Home World

Nelson Chamisa rejects Emmerson Mnangagwa's win in presidential elections

In his first comments since the country's top court overturned the opposition's legal challenge to have the results annulled, Chamisa vowed to lead "peaceful protests".

Published: 25th August 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. (Photo | AP)

HARARE: Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday refused to accept a Constitutional Court ruling that upheld Emmerson Mnangagwa's win in presidential elections last month. 

In his first comments since the country's top court overturned the opposition's legal challenge to have the results annulled, Chamisa vowed to lead "peaceful protests".

"I have a legitimate claim that I am supposed to lead the people of Zimbabwe," the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party said Saturday.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe top court begins hearing appeal against election result

"Yes, judgement has been made but as far as we are concerned, we have a view that is contrary to the view of the Constitutional Court," Chamisa said.

"The court's decision is not the people's decision. The people who voted do not believe in (Mnangagwa). We have got a clear majority."

In a verdict widely predicted by analysts, Chief Justice Luke Malaba strongly criticised the MDC party's case and upheld Mnangagwa's win.

Robert Mugabe's successor Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won the July 30 election with 50.8 per cent of the vote -- just enough to meet the 50 per cent threshold needed to avoid a run-off against Chamisa, who scored 44.3 per cent.

The elections were largely judged to be free of the violence which characterised previous elections in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa insists he won more than two-thirds of the vote.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe Election:  27 members of opposition members given bail, plead 'not guilty

"The legal door is not the only door to happiness," he said. "Using our constitutional right, we have a right to peaceful protests. This is the route we will take. One of them."

Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe after the long-time ruler was ousted following a brief military takeover in November 2017.

He vowed to hold free and fair elections and mend strained relations with the west but his plan was marred when soldiers fired at protesters on August 1 killing at least six people.

His inauguration will now take place on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Movement for Democratic Change Nelson Chamisa Zimbabwe Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5