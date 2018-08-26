Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as president of Zimbabwe

By AFP

HARARE: Emmerson Mnangagwa was officially sworn in as president of Zimbabwe on Sunday after winning a bitterly contested election that marked the country's first vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted from power.

People queue to enter the stadium for the inauguration ceremony of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

(Photo | AP)

"I Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa swear that as president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe (and) will obey, uphold and defend the constitution of Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa declared to thousands of supporters at a stadium in Harare.

"I will protect and promote the rights of Zimbabweans so help me God."