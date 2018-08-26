Home World

Pocket watch from Titanic passenger sold at auction

Heritage Auctions says the watch, sold yesterday, had been recovered from a 34-year-old passenger named Sinai Kantor.

1,500 people died when the accident happened owing mostly due to fewer lifeboats due to outdated safety regulations. (The last known photo of the RMS Titanic afloat, File | AP)

By Associated Press

DALLAS: A pocket watch that was recovered from a passenger who died on the Titanic has sold at auction for $57,500.

Heritage Auctions says the watch, sold on Saturday, had been recovered from a 34-year-old passenger named Sinai Kantor. Kantor was a Russian immigrant who managed to get his wife, Miriam, to a lifeboat before he died in icy waters after the ship hit an iceberg.

Kantor's body was later pulled from the Atlantic Ocean. He was buried in New York.

The pocket watch was sold by a direct descendant of Miriam and Sinai Kantor.

It was bought by a collector of timepieces connected to the famous 1912 sinking.

TAGS
Titanic passenger Pocket watch

Comments

