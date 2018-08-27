Home World

Hong Kong democracy group says members were detained in China

The pair were released within hours but were warned not to publicise their experiences, the Demosisto party said in a statement.

Published: 27th August 2018 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong pro-democracy group led by high-profile activist Joshua Wong said Monday two of its members had been detained and questioned in mainland China.

The pair were released within hours but were warned not to publicise their experiences, the Demosisto party said in a statement.

Hong Kong has rights unseen on the mainland but concerns are growing that those liberties are under serious threat as China tightens its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

Wong described the detentions as a "clear signal" that Chinese security forces were trying to suppress the democracy movement.

Demosisto campaigns for self-determination for Hong Kong, a concept which Beijing considers intolerable and a challenge to its territorial integrity.

The pair, who according to the statement were not key members of the party, were allegedly picked up at train stations in the southern Chinese towns of Shenzhen and Guangzhou in March and August.

Both members were asked about their participation in recent protests and for information about Demosisto, the group said.

The first was questioned at a police station and released around three hours later, according to the statement.

The second was taken to a hotel, where they were attached to what the group said resembled a lie detector and accused of "trying to stir up trouble in the mainland".

Demosisto said the member was offered payment to provide information after returning to Hong Kong, before being asked to sign an apology and released after five hours.

Beijing considers calls for self-determination in Hong Kong as tantamount to demands for independence.

The emergence of an independence movement in the last four years has led to a crackdown in the city, with some activists jailed and others barred from office.

It also comes as Hong Kong prepares to launch a high-speed rail link to the mainland at the end of September.

The new line will see China's security staff operating on the city's turf for the first time, prompting fresh fears over citizens' freedoms.

Demosisto founder Wong said the rail link could enable Chinese state security to "fully review and follow... every citizen" who visits the mainland.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love