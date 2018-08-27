Home World

Sushma Swaraj unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Indian embassy in Vietnam

Swaraj is in Vietnam on the first leg of her four-day two-nation tour which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Vietnam and Cambodia.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj garlands the statue (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

HANOI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India in the Vietnamese capital here.

Swaraj is in Vietnam on the first leg of her four-day two-nation tour which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Vietnam and Cambodia -- the key countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The bust was unveiled in the Chancery building of the Indian mission.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar said in a tweet: "Paying respect to the Father of the Nation! EAM @SushmaSwaraj unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Chancery building at the Embassy of India in Hanoi".

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, on his State visit to India in March, had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Embassy Sushma Swaraj Mahatma Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Women with heart diseases should give birth within 40 weeks
Jumbos creates havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Vaughan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love