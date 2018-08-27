Sushma Swaraj unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Indian embassy in Vietnam

By PTI

HANOI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India in the Vietnamese capital here.

Swaraj is in Vietnam on the first leg of her four-day two-nation tour which aims at deepening India's strategic cooperation with Vietnam and Cambodia -- the key countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The bust was unveiled in the Chancery building of the Indian mission.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar said in a tweet: "Paying respect to the Father of the Nation! EAM @SushmaSwaraj unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Chancery building at the Embassy of India in Hanoi".

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, on his State visit to India in March, had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.