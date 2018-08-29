Home World

Hawaii residents hit by floods from Hurricane Lane as new storm forms

Hawaii was spared a direct hit from a major hurricane as Lane diminished to a tropical storm as it approached and then drifted west, further from land.

Published: 29th August 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 shows Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii | AP

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 shows Hurricane Lane south of Hawaii | AP

By UNI

DAN WHITCOMB: Flash flood warnings were issued on Tuesday for the Hawaiian island of Kauai, with residents on the north coast told to evacuate and others left stranded by high water as the remnants of Hurricane Lane drenched the archipelago and a new storm brewed in the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii was spared a direct hit from a major hurricane as Lane diminished to a tropical storm as it approached and then drifted west, further from land.

But rain was still pounding the island chain, touching off flooding on Oahu and Kauai.

"It has been a steady rain since after Lane but I got up 2:30 a.m (Hawaiian Standard Time) to the National Weather Service flash flood advisory and that's when we put out the release as well as an island-wide telephone call," County of Kauai spokesman Alden Alayvilla said.

The advisory urged residents near Hanalei Bridge on the north side of the island to evacuate their homes due to rising stream levels.

A convoy that had been used to escort residents over roads damaged by historic floods in April between was shut down, leaving many cut off.

"Heavy pounding and hazardous conditions are being reported island-wide. Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution. Updates will be given as more information is made available," the Kauai Emergency Management Agency said.

A flash flood watch also remained in effect for Oahu, home to the state capital Honolulu and 70 percent of Hawaii's 1.4 million residents.

Micco Godinez, who lives on the north side of Kauai, said he found the only road out of Hanalei, where he lives, barricaded by police vehicles when he tried to leave for work on Tuesday morning.

He expected to be stranded for at least another day.

"I can't get out at all," Godinez said.

"Our little community of Hanalei is isolated and then west of us is even more isolated," he said.

Even as Hawaii residents sought to recover from Lane, they kept a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Miriam, spinning in the Pacific Ocean some 2,000 miles to the east and expected to become a hurricane by the time it approaches the islands.

"Miriam is supposed to go north and dissipate in the colder waters and drier air, so I'm not really worried about it," Godinez said.

"But it is hurricane season, and there's another one behind that. You know what they say: Without rain you wouldn't have rainbows." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flood Hawaii Hurricane Hurricane Lane storm

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor