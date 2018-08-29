Home World

Russian President Vladimir Putin softens controversial pension reforms

He said companies that fire or refuse to hire employees because they are nearing pension age should face administrative or criminal liability.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a series of measures to soften a deeply unpopular pension reform, in an apparent attempt to stem a major fall in his approval ratings.

In a rare televised address, Putin suggested raising the state pension age by five years to 60 years for women, instead of the earlier proposed eight-year hike to 63, among other measures.

"The treatment of women in our country is special, gentle," Putin said in the 30-minute speech.

The proposed retirement age hike for men -- by five years to 65 -- will remain unchanged. The Russian leader, who is 65, also suggested early retirement for mothers with large families.  And he said companies that fire or refuse to hire employees because they are nearing pension age should face administrative or criminal liability.

The proposed reform -- already approved by parliament's lower house in a first reading last month -- has led to a rare of outburst of public anger, with tens of thousands rallying across Russia in recent weeks.

Putin had sought to distance himself from the controversial measures and had been widely expected to soften the proposals to buttress his falling approval ratings.

Approval ratings low

At the same time Putin reiterated Wednesday that tough measures were needed, citing "serious demographic problems" stemming from the country's huge losses during World War II and the fallout from the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"We will have to make a hard, difficult but necessary decision," Putin said, adding his proposals would soon be sent to the Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

"I ask you to treat this with understanding," he said.

The state pension age in Russia is among the lowest in the world and the proposed reform will be the first such hike in nearly 90 years.

But given Russians' low life expectancy, many will not live long enough under the proposed system to receive a state pension.

However, the government says the burden is simply too great for its stretched finances as the economy struggles under Western sanctions.

Putin, who had previously vowed not to raise the pension age, has seen public trust in his presidency fall to 64 percent last month, down from 80 percent in May, according to VTsIOM state pollster. 

The last time his approval ratings were so low was in January 2014, just months before his popularity skyrocketed following the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Ahead of the televised address, a Moscow court jailed Putin's top critic Alexei Navalny for 30 days on Monday, just days before he planned to stage a rally against the reform.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Putin Pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Not going to J&K with closed mind, fixed agenda: Governor Satya Pal Malik
Barack Obama used to listen to Manmohan Singh to know how to run huge economy: Chidambaram
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals