Shah Mehmood Qureshi raises anti-Islam cartoon contest issue with Dutch Foreign Minister

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today called his Dutch counterpart and raised the issue of an anti-Islam cartoon contest planned by a far-right lawmaker in the Netherlands.

"The Foreign Minister (Qureshi) underscored that the abominable act of the Dutch Parliamentarian was provoking and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

Such acts spread hate and intolerance," Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The contact with the government of the Netherlands was made after Qureshi told the Senate earlier today that the government will try to rally support against the blasphemous caricatures.

Qureshi also wrote a letter to the secretary general of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- a group Muslims nations -- to call a meeting of the member countries to discuss the issue.

He also discussed the matter with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu who called to congratulate him on becoming the new foreign minister of Pakistan, Faisal said.