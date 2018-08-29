Home World

Shah Mehmood Qureshi raises anti-Islam cartoon contest issue with Dutch Foreign Minister

Qureshi also wrote a letter to the secretary general of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- a group Muslims nations -- to call a meeting of the member countries to discuss the issue.

Published: 29th August 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today called his Dutch counterpart and raised the issue of an anti-Islam cartoon contest planned by a far-right lawmaker in the Netherlands.

"The Foreign Minister (Qureshi) underscored that the abominable act of the Dutch Parliamentarian was provoking and hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world.

Such acts spread hate and intolerance," Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The contact with the government of the Netherlands was made after Qureshi told the Senate earlier today that the government will try to rally support against the blasphemous caricatures.

Qureshi also wrote a letter to the secretary general of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- a group Muslims nations -- to call a meeting of the member countries to discuss the issue.

He also discussed the matter with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu who called to congratulate him on becoming the new foreign minister of Pakistan, Faisal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Anti-Islam cartoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor