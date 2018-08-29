Home World

Three children found dead in Belgium; mother suspected

Belgian media reported that the 30-year-old mother, a nurse, was taken to hospital after deliberately driving her car into a motorway bridge pillar around 10 km from the family home near Bruges.

Published: 29th August 2018

By AFP

BRUSSELS: Three young children were found dead at their home in Belgium on Wednesday shortly after their mother tried to kill herself, reportedly admitting to emergency workers that she had killed them.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Bruges told AFP they had opened a triple murder investigation but refused to comment on whether the mother was suspected.

"She has not been officially questioned yet and the investigating judge does not want to say anything at this stage," prosecutor's spokesman Yves Segaert said.

Belgian media reported that the 30-year-old mother, a nurse, was taken to hospital after deliberately driving her car into a motorway bridge pillar around 10 km (six miles) from the family home near Bruges in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to reports, she told rescue workers that she had killed her children earlier in the night.

At the home, on a housing estate in the town of Varsenare, the bodies of a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy and a baby of less than three months were found, Het Nieuwsblad newspaper reported. The prosecutor's spokesman confirmed the children's ages.

