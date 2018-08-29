Home World

US military says no plans to suspend more major exercises on Korean peninsula

Defense Secretary James Mattis told a Pentagon news conference that no decisions had been made about major exercises for next year but noted that the suspension of drills this summer.

Published: 29th August 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

US Defense Secretary James Mattis. (File photo | AP)

By UNI

WASHINGTON: The US military has no plans yet to suspend any more major military exercises with South Korea, the defense secretary said on Tuesday, in the middle of a breakdown in diplomacy with North Korea over its nuclear weapons.

Defense Secretary James Mattis told a Pentagon news conference that no decisions had been made about major exercises for next year but noted that the suspension of drills this summer as a good-faith gesture to North Korea was not open-ended.

US President Donald Trump's June decision to unilaterally suspend the drills caught many American military planners off guard and was broadly criticized as a premature concession to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who Trump wants to give up his nuclear weapons.

"We took the step to suspend several of the largest exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit," Mattis told reporters, referring to the June 12 meeting between Trump and Kim.

"We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises," he said, adding that no decisions had yet been made on major exercises for next year.

Mattis also said smaller exercises deemed to be exempt from the suspension were ongoing.

Mattis' comments on the drills come at a delicate time for negotiations between the United States and North Korea after Trump scrapped plans for a meeting between top officials from both countries.

At the June summit, the first meeting between a serving US president and a North Korean leader, Kim agreed in broad terms to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

But North Korea has given no indication it is willing to give up its weapons unilaterally as the Trump administration has demanded.

Since then, diplomats have failed to advance the process.

North Korean officials even warned in a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week that denuclearization talks risked falling apart, US officials told Reuters.

In particular, the North wants steps toward a peace treaty.

The 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving US-led UN forces technically still at war with North Korea.

US officials fear North Korea might turn its attention to cutting a separate deal with South Korea and driving a wedge between the US-South Korea alliance.

STALEMATE

A South Korea presidential spokesman acknowledged that talks between Washington and Pyongyang were at a stalemate.

"With North Korea and the US remaining stalemated, there is an even bigger need for an inter-Korea summit," Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House, told a briefing.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said this month his planned third summit with North Korea's Kim next month would be another step toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and an end to the Korean War.

"Secretary Mattis' comment appears to be an extension of the previous US-South Korea agreement concerning the postponement of joint drills, and there has been no other agreement," South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump abruptly cancelled his top diplomat's planned trip to North Korea on Friday, publicly acknowledging for the first time that his effort to get Pyongyang to denuclearize had stalled since his summit with the North's leader.

Trump partly blamed China for the lack of progress with North Korea and suggested that talks with Pyongyang, led so far by Pompeo, could be on hold until after Washington resolved its bitter trade dispute with Beijing.

North Korea's state media accused the United States of "double-dealing" and "hatching a criminal plot" on Sunday but did not mention Pompeo's cancelled visit.

US intelligence and defense officials have repeatedly expressed doubts about North Korea's willingness to give up its nuclear weapons and they had not expected Pompeo's trip to yield positive results.

Mattis declined to comment on the broader diplomatic efforts, deferring to Pompeo's State Department.

"We will work very closely, as I said, with the secretary of state and what he needs done we will certainly do to reinforce his effort.

But at this time, there is no discussion about further suspensions," Mattis said.

The traditional US calendar for other major drills does not pick up again until next spring, officials say, which could give diplomats and military planners time.

The US -South Korean exercise calendar hits a high point every spring with the Foal Eagle and Max Thunder drills, which take months to plan.

One US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said preliminary planning for next year's drills was already taking place.

Still, the official acknowledged that would not be indicative of whether the drills will go forward.

Max Thunder's air combat exercises so unnerved North Korea this year that it issued threatening statements that nearly scuttled the June summit between Trump and Kim.

Foal Eagle is designed to simulate war scenarios and involves ground, air, naval and special operations forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US James Mattis North Korea nuclear weapons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor