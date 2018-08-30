Home World

British minister uses UK-made naan exports to India as post-Brexit success story

In 2009, the company sold 50 per cent of its UK and India business to Ayrzta, which claims to be the world's third-largest bakery.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's treasury minister today used the example of a UK bakery exporting naan to India as a "go-getting" reshaping of post-Brexit Britain as a global trading nation.

Liz Truss, UK's Chief Secretary to the Treasury, during a visit to Signature Flatbreads in Befordshire, said that a company in the east of England selling India its own traditional bread is a sign that the region can expand its exports base as the UK prepares to leave the European Union (EU).

"Selling naan breads in India from a company based in Dunstable would once have been unthinkable, said Truss.

"It's this type of entrepreneurial, and go-getting, spirit that will help the UK make a success of this once in a lifetime opportunity to reshape Britain, she said.

She noted that east of England exports are already worth 29 billion pounds per year, which is set for a boost after Brexit.

Truss added: We are in a terrific position to take advantage of the new trading horizons open to us after Brexit, and I know that businesses in Bedfordshire and beyond are raring to go.

"The east of England is flourishing, and we are hugely committed to ensuring this region and its businesses step out into the world and benefit from our new independent trade policies.

" Signature Flatbreads, which exports its bread across Europe and the Middle East, was set up in India in 2008 and runs a factory in Nashik.

In 2009, the company sold 50 per cent of its UK and India business to Ayrzta, which claims to be the world's third-largest bakery.

During her visit to the factory in Dunstable, Truss was on a mission to stress that businesses like Signature Flatbreads in Bedfordshire, and across the region, will be able to boost trade opportunities, bringing in more income and creating more jobs in the region once the UK leaves the EU.

She said the government is investing in the infrastructure that Bedfordshire needed and the new Woodside Link road had helped connect businesses to the Dunstable area, making it more practical to set up a business and transport goods.

The investment has already generated 2 billion pounds for the local economy, the minister said.

Successful exports mean the East of England economy was valued at more than 147 billion pounds, according to recent figures.

This represents more than 8 per cent of UK total output, the UK Treasury said in a statement.

And a growing export economy has also helped bring unemployment to record low levels in the region at just 3 per cent, it noted.

The minister was on tour of the region to spread the message that the government is delivering on the referendum result and is forging a new trading relationship with the rest of the world.

Earlier this week, as part of British Prime Minister Theresa May's tour of Africa, the government had said that a UK trade agreement with South Africa and other African nations will be ready to enter into force as soon as the EU deal no longer applies to the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
post-Brexit Britain's treasury minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits