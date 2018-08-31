PM Narendra Modi meets Myanmar President Win Myint

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Myanmar President Win Myint and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders met in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, on the sidelines of the 4th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.

"Discussion focused on development cooperation, energy and other areas of bilateral cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister and other leaders from BIMSTEC met informally at the Leaders' Retreat here.

"Wonderful discussions and exchange of ideas on strengthening BIMSTEC during the retreat of leaders in Kathmandu this morning," Modi tweeted.

The BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population and has a combined gross domestic product of USD 2.8 trillion.

Prime Minister Modi yesterday held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.