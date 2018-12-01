Donald Trump says to discuss Military, Trade with Abe at G-20 meeting

By UNI

BUENOS AIRES: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss defense and trade cooperation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the G-20 summit.

"We have many things we will be talking about, in particular, protection, military type, also trade," Trump told reporters ahead of the bilateral meeting.

The US president added that the trade deficit between Japan and the United States is quite significant, but it is going down.

He said Tokyo is working with his administration on balancing the deficit and it should be achieved quickly.

Trump also commended Japan for buying US fighter jets and underlined the importance of continuing this partnership.

Abe congratulated Trump on "historic victory" in the 2018 midterm elections.