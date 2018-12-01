Home World

Former US president George HW Bush dead at 94

Former US president George H.W. Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, has died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.

Former US President George H.W. Bush. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US president George HW Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, has died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W. Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

US President Donald Trump on Saturday paid tribute to late former leader George H.W. Bush, praising his lifetime of service to the nation and "unflappable leadership" during the waning days of the Cold War.

"Melania and I join with a grieving nation to mourn the loss of former president George H.W. Bush," Trump said in a statement from Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit.

"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."

