George HW Bush: Timeline of the 41st US President

From a pilot in the US Navy, senator, to a Vice-president for eight years to Ronald Reagan and becoming the forty-first US president, George H.W. Bush died at age 94, late Friday.

Former US President George H.W. Bush. Bush died at the age of 94 on Friday, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. (Photo | AP)

From a Navy pilot, a senator and a vice president for eight years to Ronald Reagan and then becoming the forty-first US president, George HW Bush had shaped the history by leading his country to a number of significant and defining changes throughout the world. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 94. 

 A timeline:

1924: Born on 12 June in Milton, Massachusetts to Prescott Bush and Dorothy Walker Bush.

1942: Joins US Navy as 18-year-old.

1943: Becomes the youngest pilot in the Naval Air services.

1945: Marries Barbara Pierce in January, discharged from Navy in September.

1948: Graduates from Yale, started working in Oil industry and moves to Texas with family.

1966: A move into politics - Elected to the House of Representatives after losing the run for a Senate seat in 1964.

1971: Appointed as the US Ambassador to the United Nations by President Richard Nixon.

1976: Becomes CIA director.

1980: Failed to win the nomination of the Republican Party but is picked as Ronald Reagan’s vice president. The duo Reagan-Bush beat Carter-Mondale.

1981: Becomes 43rd vice president of US.

1987: Announces he will run for president.

1989: (January) A Win-win - George H. W. Bush is inaugurated as the forty-first US President.

(March)- Puts in place Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban, a reversal of President Bush's earlier statements of no restriction on firearms.  

- Exxon Valdez Oil Spill - The worst oil spill on American territory, the Exxon Valdez supertanker runs aground in Alaska dumping 240,000 barrels of oil into the surrounding waters causing extensive environmental damage. 

(June) -  Bush Condemns China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre, announces a number of condemnatory actions, including the suspension of the sale of American weapons to China. 

(November)- The Berlin Wall falls, marking the symbolic end of Communist rule in Eastern Europe.

(December)-  Panama Invasion to capture Manuel Antonio Noriega, the country's military dictator. He had been indicted in the US on drug trafficking charges. He was convicted and sent to prison. 

1990: President Bush signs the Americans with Disabilities Act, affecting over 43 million Americans and forbids any sort of discrimination against them.

(November)- Clean Air Act of signed which tightens air pollution standards and seeks to reduce urban smog, cut acid rain pollution by one-half, eliminating industrial emissions of toxic chemicals by the end of the 20th century. 

1991: The Persian Gulf War, code-named Operation Desert Storm, begins with a massive, American-led air attack on Iraq. After Saddam Hussein sent 140,000 troops storming in Kuwait, it was speculated that he would take over the world's oil supply, the US had to intervene.

(November)-  President Bush signs the Civil Rights Act of 1991. It made it easier for employees to sue employers on grounds of discrimination.

1992: Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro- President announces that the US will not sign a treaty designed to protect rare and endangered animals and plants, as it would hinder the development of technology.

-- Bush announces his candidacy for re-election, is defeated by Bill Clinton in November.

2001: Attends his son George W. Bush's inauguration ceremony as the 43rd president of the United States.

2011: Honoured with the Presidential Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama.

2014: Skydives on his 90th birthday for the third time.

2018: Passes away on November 30, aged 94.

(With inputs from agencies)

