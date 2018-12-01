Home World

'Good signs' on US-China trade, Trump says ahead of Xi talks 

Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on more than USD 250 billion in Chinese imports so far this year.

Published: 01st December 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: President Donald Trump Friday lauded "good signs" ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on resolving their trade war.

"There's some good signs, we'll see what happens," Trump said in Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit and was to have dinner with Xi on Saturday.

If we could make a deal, that would be good. I think they want to, and I think we'd like to.

Trump has slapped punishing tariffs on more than USD 250 billion in Chinese imports so far this year, demanding that Beijing end allegedly unfair trade practices and reverse industrial policies criticized by other major economies.

China responded with its own tariffs on USD 110 billion in US goods.

ALSO READ | Trump thinks US will have a trade deal with China

But Trump has threatened to target the remaining USD 267 billion worth of Chinese imports as well, hitting Apple iPhones and laptops produced in China.

Ahead of the G20, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow detailed what Trump wants out of China.

"China should change its practices and come into the community of responsible trading nations," Kudlow said, stressing that he considers the US economy in far better shape than China's to weather a prolonged trade war.

"We are in a position to deal with it and handle it very well," he told reporters.

China will have to give way on "fairness and reciprocity," he said, warning that US concerns over intellectual property theft and China's forced technology transfers "must be solved".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Xi Jinping US-China trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp