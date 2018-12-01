Home World

PM Narendra Modi meets Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

The two leaders met over a breakfast hosted by Macri in a special gesture to Modi. Modi also thanked the president for hosting the two-day G-20 summit.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with President Mauricio Macri . (Photo | Twitter/@@narendramodi)

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and held extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas like defence, nuclear energy and agriculture.

The two leaders met over a breakfast hosted by Macri in a special gesture to Modi. Modi also thanked the president for hosting the two-day G-20 summit.

The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

ALSO READ | India, Russia, China hold trilateral after 12 years; call for reforming multilateral institutions

"Had a productive meeting with President @mauriciomacri. We had extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Argentina. Also thanked President Macri for hosting a wonderful G-20 Summit," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The prime minister also said he is looking forward to welcome Macri in India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar also tweeted, "Starting the day on a bright note! In a special gesture, President of Argentina @mauriciomacri hosted PM @narendramodi over breakfast at his official residence. Good discussion on cooperation in agriculture & food processing, space, defence, oil & gas & civil nuclear energy."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Mauricio Macri G-20 summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp