PM Narendra Modi meets Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and held extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas like defence, nuclear energy and agriculture.

The two leaders met over a breakfast hosted by Macri in a special gesture to Modi. Modi also thanked the president for hosting the two-day G-20 summit.

Had a productive meeting with President @mauriciomacri. We had extensive discussions on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Argentina.



Also thanked President Macri for hosting a wonderful G-20 Summit.



Look forward to welcome him in India soon. pic.twitter.com/3k2AbjoI8w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018

The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

The prime minister also said he is looking forward to welcome Macri in India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravish Kumar also tweeted, "Starting the day on a bright note! In a special gesture, President of Argentina @mauriciomacri hosted PM @narendramodi over breakfast at his official residence. Good discussion on cooperation in agriculture & food processing, space, defence, oil & gas & civil nuclear energy."