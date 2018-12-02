Home World

India to host G-20 summit in 2022, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will host the annual G-20 summit in 2022, coinciding with the country's 75th anniversary of Independence.

President Donald Trump, front center, stands with other world leaders as they pose for a group picture at the start of the G20 Leader's Summit inside the Costa Salguero Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. | AP

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will host the annual G-20 summit in 2022, coinciding with the country's 75th anniversary of Independence.

Modi made the announcement at the closing ceremony of the two-day G-20 Summit here Saturday.

He thanked Italy for allowing India to play the host.

Italy was to host the international forum in 2022.

"In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality," Modi tweeted after making the announcement.

The G-20 is a grouping of the world's 20 major economies.

G-20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

"Playing hosts in 2022! At the concluding session of #G20Argentina, PM @narendramodi announced that coinciding with our 75th anniversary of independence, India will host the #G20Summit in 2022," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

Spain is a permanent guest invitee.

