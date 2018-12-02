Home World

PM Modi receives special football jersey from FIFA President

Modi, who met Infantino on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, shared a picture of the blue jersey, with his name on the back, on Twitter.

Published: 02nd December 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

g-20-summit_5f26562c-633d-11e7-8e9a-26934b659213

G-20 Summit: The 12th meeting of the G20 group focused on the issues of Global significance, terrorism, migration, digitisation, women's empowerment and development aid.

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gifted him a football jersey with his name on its back.

Modi, who met Infantino on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, shared a picture of the blue jersey, with his name on the back, on Twitter.

"Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture," he said.

During ''Yoga for Peace' event here Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had elaborated how football connected the two countries. "If Argentina is interested in India's philosophy, art, music and dance, then there are millions of fans of the Argentine soccer stars in India. Maradona has now become a household name and also used in many vernacular phrases," Modi had said.

FIFA, which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, is responsible for organising major international soccer tournaments, notably the World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi FIFA FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp