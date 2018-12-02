PM Modi receives special football jersey from FIFA President

By PTI

BUENOS AIRES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who gifted him a football jersey with his name on its back.

Modi, who met Infantino on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit here Saturday, shared a picture of the blue jersey, with his name on the back, on Twitter.

"Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India. Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture," he said.

Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/6IszG7fyFC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018

During ''Yoga for Peace' event here Thursday, Prime Minister Modi had elaborated how football connected the two countries. "If Argentina is interested in India's philosophy, art, music and dance, then there are millions of fans of the Argentine soccer stars in India. Maradona has now become a household name and also used in many vernacular phrases," Modi had said.

FIFA, which describes itself as an international governing body of association football, is responsible for organising major international soccer tournaments, notably the World Cup.