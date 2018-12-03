Home World

Donald Trump to grant North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wishes after denuclearisation: South Korea

As officials work to arrange a second meeting between Trump and Kim, South Korea's Moon Jae-in relayed a message to reporters given to him by the US president to pass on to the North's leader. 

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

North Korea flag for representative purpose. (Photo | AP).

By AFP

HONG KONG: US President Donald Trump will grant North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un his wishes if he delivers on denuclearisation, the South Korean president said Sunday, following talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

As officials work to arrange a second meeting between Trump and Kim, South Korea's Moon Jae-in relayed a message to reporters given to him by the US president to pass on to the North's leader. 

"And the message was that President Trump has a very friendly view of Chairman Kim and that he likes him, and so he wishes Chairman Kim would implement the rest of their agreement and that he would make what Chairman Kim wants come true," Moon told the Yonhap news agency while en route to New Zealand.

Speaking in Buenos Aires, where he discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with Moon, Trump said he hoped to organize a follow-up meeting with Kim for early 2019.

"We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship," he said.

When asked Saturday if he would ever host the North Korean leader in the United States, Trump replied: "At some point, yeah."

Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore earlier this year, signing a vaguely worded deal on denuclearisation.

But progress has generally been slow, with the two countries sparring over the exact meaning of the agreement.

US officials insist on the complete, verified and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula before sanctions are lifted.

The North has rejected demands for what it calls "unilateral" disarmament, and has instead sought unspecified reciprocal US measures in a gradual process.

Differences also remain between Washington and Seoul on how to proceed with Kim, as the dovish Moon favors more robust engagement with the North.

North and South Korea have begun to remove landmines and destroy military bunkers at parts of their common border as part of efforts to improve long-strained relations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump North Korea Kim Jong Un G20 summit Moon Jae In denuclearisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp