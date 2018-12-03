Home World

Fuel supplies, schools hit on Week 3 of 'yellow vest' protests in Paris

Around 1,000 students shouting "Macron resign!" -- some clad in the high-visibility vests that have become the emblem of the movement.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Charred cars are pictured after a demonstration Saturday, Dec.1, 2018 in Paris. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

MARSEILLE: Dozens of French "yellow vest" demonstrators blocked access to a major fuel depot and several highways on Monday on the third week of anti-government protests which led to major riots in Paris at the weekend.

Around 50 people blocked the fuel depot in the port of Fos-sur-Mer, near Marseille, where police have repeatedly intervened to dislodge demonstrators since small-town and rural France erupted in protests over rising living costs on November 17.

Traffic was also backed up on highways leading to the southern cities of Aix-en-Provence, Orange, Montpellier, Nimes and Sete as the movement, which began over fuel tax increases but has morphed into a broader wave of resistance to Macron's pro-business policies, rumbled on.

On Monday, the protests spread to around a hundred schools nationwide, which were partially or totally blocked by teenagers piggybacking on the demonstrations to air frustration over new university entrance requirements.

Around 1,000 students shouting "Macron resign!" -- some clad in the high-visibility vests that have become the emblem of the movement -- demonstrated in the city of Nice on Monday, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The situation also remained tense on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, which has been one of the flashpoints of the protests.

Police fired tear gas to repel demonstrators around the island's sole container port in the west, which has been blocked for 15 days, leading to shortages of imported wheat, medication and other necessities.

France's biggest public sector union, the CGT, waded into the fray on Monday, calling for a nationwide day of protest on December 14 to press for an "immediate" increase in the minimum wage, pensions and social benefits.

The "yellow vests" have no links to political parties or trade unions but the CGT, which brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets to protest Macron's reform of the labour code last year, said it shared their "legitimate anger".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yellow vest Paris Fuel price hike Emmanuel Macron

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp