Kensington Palace rubbishes rift between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton

WASHINGTON: Amid mounting tabloid reports of an alleged feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the Kensington Palace issued a rare statement of denial, rebuffing the reports.

"This never happened," E!Online quoted the statement of a Kensington Palace spokesman to The Sun.

According to the reports, the Duchess of Cambridge had an "explosive row" with Meghan as she allegedly told her not to instruct the members of her team, saying, "That's unacceptable, they are my staff and I speak to them."

Rumours of a feud were fueled after Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan would move out of the palace and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle as they prepare for the arrival of their first child in spring.

Kate and Meghan have rarely been seen together in public since the royal wedding in May.