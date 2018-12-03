Home World

Trump sends message to Kim through South Korean President

Published: 03rd December 2018 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday relayed a message from his American counterpart Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that Washington was ready to give Pyongyang everything in return for denuclearization.

Moon made the remark onboard his presidential plane that Trump asked him during their meeting Friday at the G20 in Buenos Aires to personally convey the message to Kim, reports Efe news.

"And the message was that President Trump has a very friendly view of Chairman Kim and that he likes him, and so he wishes Chairman Kim would implement the rest of their agreement and that he would make what Chairman Kim wants come true," he said.

Trump and Kim agreed in June at their historic summit in Singapore that they would work towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for Washington ensuring the regime's survival.

Trump confirmed on Sunday his intention to hold a second summit with Kim, which could take place in January or February next year and for which three places were being considered.

However, the stalled talks on denuclearization, motivated by the lack of a specific guideline emerging from the Singapore agreements, has delayed the process to set the second meeting up.

The US has demanded North Korea take concrete action towards denuclearization, while the regime calls for a peace treaty to be signed in order to guarantee security.

Trump highlighted during the meetings he held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires with Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the necessity to maintain sanctions given that Pyongyang was yet to show any progress in denuclearization.

South Korean Moon Jae-in Kim Jong-un North Korea

