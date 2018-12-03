Home World

Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George HW Bush

His remains will arrive in Washington on Monday, and he will lie in state at the Capitol through Wednesday.

A painted portrait of the late 41st President George H.W. Bush -- painted by his son, Pres. George W. Bush -- and a memorial wreath grace the atrium area of his son's George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in University Park, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: George HW Bush is set to embark on his final tour of Washington as a nation prepares to bid farewell to its 41st president.

An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, to be attended by President Donald Trump and other dignitaries.

Bush will then be returned to Houston for burial Thursday at his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

He will be laid to rest alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter who died of leukemia at age 3.

Bush was president from 1989 to 1993.

He died Friday in Houston at age 94.

