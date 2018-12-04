Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum launched in Abu Dhabi

By PTI

ABU DHABI: A digital interactive museum showcasing the life, works and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the founder of modern UAE Shaikh Zayed was on Tuesday jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum, which will promote peace, tolerance and sustainability, is part of the celebrations by the two countries to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and centenary celebrations of the birth of Shaikh Zayed.

"Valuing Peace, Tolerance and Sustainability. EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan jointly launch the Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum commemorating the 100th year of Founding Father of #UAE Sheikh Zayed and 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi #BapuAt150," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Museum, that will celebrate the life and legacy of the visionary leaders, will showcase rare photographs, videos and objects representing the life, works and philosophy of both renowned leaders.

The interactive museum aims to celebrate the similarities between the two leaders, the influence they had, and the change they caused.

"Though separated by time and region the lives of these men serve as a resonating lesson, inspiration, and reminder to billions across the world. The Museum is a humble homage to Sheikh Zayed and Mahatma Gandhi by bringing forward their lives and their love for their people," according to officials.

The announcement of the proposed digital museum was made in New Delhi by Swaraj and her UAE counterpart during the latter's visit in July 2018.

Swaraj, who arrived here on Monday on a two-day visit, co-chaired with Abdullah bin Zayed the12th session of the India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting for Economic and Technical Cooperation here.