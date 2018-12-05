Home World

Russia investigation: Mueller asks for less or no jail time for Flynn

Mueller was appointed to investigate Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and a possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia. 

Robert Mueller. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday (local time) said that United States President Donald Trump's former Security Advisor Michael T. Flynn should receive little or no prison time as he cooperated in the Russia investigation.

According to CNN, Flynn has sat for as many as 19 interviews with the Mueller and other Justice Department offices, and his early cooperation made way for the Russia investigation.

The prosecutors stated that Flynn's cooperation will help increase the pressure on Trump, who has time and again referred to the investigation as a "witch hunt".

In sentencing recommendation memorandum and an addendum that was heavily blacked out, the prosecutors revealed that Flynn's "early cooperation was particularly valuable because he was one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight" into the subject of Mueller's investigation, reported Fox News.

