China urges Canada to release Huawei official

Published: 06th December 2018 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

China flag

Representational image of China flag (FIle | AP)

By IANS

OTTAWA: The Chinese embassy here has asked Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, who has been arrested in Vancouver at the request of US authorities.

Huawei on Thursday denied any wrongdoing by its corporate, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meng was provisionally detained by the Canadian authorities on behalf of the US, when she was transferring flight in Canada, according to a statement.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harms the human rights of the victim," said a Chinese embassy statement.

"The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Meng Wanzhou.

"We will closely follow the development of the issue and take all measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," it added.

Huawei said the company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Meng.

Its statement said it complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU.

