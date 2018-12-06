Conditions met for Julian Assange to leave Ecuador embassy in London: President Lenin Moreno

By PTI

QUITO: Ecuador's president said Thursday that conditions have been met for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to leave the country's embassy in London, which would end a more than six-year-long standoff with British authorities.

"The way has been cleared for Mr Assange to take the decision to leave in near-liberty," President Lenin Moreno told reporters.

It was not immediately clear what Moreno meant by "near-liberty."

He did say that Britain had guaranteed that the Australian would not be extradited to any country where his life is in danger.