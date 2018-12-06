Forged Indian, Afghan visa stamps, documents recovered in Pakistan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Forged stamps and documents of Indian and Afghan governments along with literature of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have been recovered during a raid at a printing press in Pakistan's restive northwestern region, according to a media report on Thursday.

Police raided the printing press in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar after acting on a tip-off that clandestine activities were going on at the Yousafzai Printing Press, the Express Tribune reported.

"Police recovered forged documents and stamps of Afghan and Indian government besides literature of TTP from a printing press in the old city area of Qissakhwani Bazaar," the paper quoted the Station House Officer (SHO) Muhmamad Noor Khan as saying.

Following the raid, police arrested owner of the press Qari Saif Ullah and was under interrogation.

"Charges will be framed after initial investigation," police said.