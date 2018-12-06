Home World

Nigerian presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar warns about vote-buying

Atiku Abubakar, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had offered cash inducements to voters.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LAGOS: The main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's election has advised Nigerians against selling their votes as concerns persist over possible electoral fraud at the landmark polls.

Atiku Abubakar, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had offered cash inducements to voters.

"This is what the APC is doing. They are buying PVCs (permanent voter cards).

They will come to you and give you 10 naira, 20 naira, 50 naira to buy your PVC," he told supporters.

"They are buying your future," he was quoted as saying in local media after a campaign rally in the central city of Ilorin on Wednesday.

There was no immediate response from the APC but civil society groups, local and foreign observers have previously voiced concerns about leading parties offering cash for votes.

The practice of using PVCs bought from voters to rig elections was said to have been widespread during recent governorship polls in the southwestern states of Ekiti and Osun, both won by the APC.

In Ekiti, both the APC and the PDP were accused of offering voters 3,000 to 5,000 naira (USD8-13, 7-12 euros).

During the PDP presidential primaries in October, some candidates, including Abubakar, were accused of offering financial inducements to delegates.

Abubakar, a former vice president to Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007 who used to run the country's customs service, has also been accused of widespread corruption.

He denies the allegations and has challenged his detractors to produce concrete proof.

Buhari, 75, was elected in 2015 on promises to tackle endemic corruption, end Boko Haram's deadly Islamist insurgency and boost the economy.

He is hoping for a second term of office but Abubakar, 72, said: "In terms of corruption, Nigeria is worse off today than we were in 2014.

"In terms of economy, we are the poorest country in the world today. In terms of insecurity, we are the most insecure than at any other time in history."

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria President Atiku Abubakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp