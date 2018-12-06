Home World

Vladimir Putin condemns attempts to change situation in Venezuela

According to Putin, Russia-Venezuela economic relations went through very difficult times in previous years with a significant drop in trade.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, that he condemns actions of terrorist nature and attempts to change the situation in Venezuela by force.

"We realize and know that the situation in Venezuela remains difficult. We support your efforts to achieve mutual understanding in the society and settle relations with the opposition," Putin said at a meeting with Maduro on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"But we have managed to stop this negative trend and can see some growth this year," said the Russian leader.

Maduro said, according to a Kremlin transcript, that his country faced various threats and aggression, but it always learned from these events.

"I think we have found the point that helps us survive and launch a rather full, comprehensive economic programme that fully complies with the economic relations between Russia and Venezuela," he said.

The Kremlin did not release details of Putin's talks with the visiting Venezuelan president.

 

