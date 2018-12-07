Home World

Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel determined to eradicate Hezbollah cross-border tunnels

His remark was made two days after Israel's army launched the "Northern Shield" operation to "locate and thwart" tunnels dug by the Lebanese Shiite military of Hezbollah.

Published: 07th December 2018 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File | AP)

By UNI

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the border with Lebanon, saying that Israel will do "whatever is necessary" to prevent the Hezbollah building cross-border tunnels.

His remark was made two days after Israel's army launched the "Northern Shield" operation to "locate and thwart" tunnels dug by the Lebanese Shiite military of Hezbollah.

He spoke during an official tour for foreign ambassadors in northern Israel near where the army units are acting to locate the tunnels.

Led by the Commander of the Northern Command, Yoav Strick, and Head of the Planning Ground Arm Command, Amir Abulafia, the ambassadors toured the area of a tunnel that the Israeli army uncovered on Tuesday.

"We are systematically and decisively denying the tunnels weapon," Netanyahu said during the tour, adding that "whoever attacks us is taking his life into his hands."

"Israel expects an unequivocal condemnation of Hezbollah, the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran, a condemnation from the Lebanese government and a demand that it stops giving approval for the use of its territory for these attacks against Israel," Netanyahu told the ambassadors.

Also on Thursday, a senior Israeli official on condition of anonymity told local media that the Israeli army might extend the operation and take actions inside Lebanon.

The tunnels "are wider and larger, and their goal is to transfer entire battalions and large forces into Israeli territory, kidnapping and capturing Israeli towns and villages," said the official.

On Wednesday, Lebanon's Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, said during a meeting with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the UN peacekeeping force, that Israel provided no evidence for cross-border tunnels.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benjamin Netanyahu Hezbollah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp