Home World

Donald Trump nominates Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador

She is the first Indian-American ever appointed to a Cabinet position in any US presidential administration.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Heather Nauert .(Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump Friday nominated chief State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as US' next envoy to the UN to replace the outgoing Indian-American Nikki Haley.

In October, Haley announced that she was leaving the post by the end of the year.

The 46-year-old former South Carolina governor has served nearly two years in the post.

She is the first Indian-American ever appointed to a Cabinet position in any US presidential administration.

Trump told reporters at the White House that "Heather Nauert will be nominated for the ambassador to the United Nations".

Nauert, 48, is an unorthodox choice, given her little experience in government or foreign policy before she took up the role at the state department.

She was made the state department spokeswoman in April 2017, her first government position.

This year, after former Secretary of State Rex W Tillerson, was fired, she was named the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs.

Prior to that, Nauert, worked for Fox News from 1998 to 2005 and after two years, during which she worked for the ABC, returned to Fox in 2007.

She eventually became an anchor on "Fox & Friends", the president's favourite show.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Heather Nauert Nikki Haley US UN Ambassador

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramanan

    The title is misleading. Are you writing about Nikki Haley or the newly appointed ambassador to UN?
    14 hours ago reply
Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp