China realtor draws floor plans on topless models for promotion

By Online Desk

Taking promotions to a whole new level, this Chinese realtor, drew house plans on topless women!

Video footage of the 'bizarre' promotional event for the new project was reportedly captured on November 30 in Nanning City, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A video released by local media shows four topless women wearing nothing but skirts and posing for the camera. Their backs were painted with floor plans of apartments.

Chinese property developer suspended after racy promotional stunt pic.twitter.com/MXrmIFtNsn — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) 6 December 2018

The Asian girls were spotted with butterfly drawings on the front and wore face-masks for the promotional event.

The video shows perspective buyers ogling at the women who are trying to 'endorse' apartments, according to reports.

The real estate centre has been shut and police are investigating the incident which has been criticised widely on China's version of Twitter, Weibo.