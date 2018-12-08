Donald Trump says 'No Collusion' proven with Russia despite investigation worth USD 30 million 

By UNI

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump once again reiterated on Saturday that there was no collusion between the representatives of his election campaign and Russia, the investigation of which had cost more than USD 30 million.

"After two years and millions of pages of documents (and a cost of over USD 30,000,000), no collusion!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

“This is collusion illusion, there is no smoking gun here. At this late date, after all that we have gone through, after millions have been spent, we have no Russian Collusion. There is nothing impeachable here.” @GeraldoRivera Time for the Witch Hunt to END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 December 2018

Trump has repeatedly criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, calling the probe a "witch hunt" and "hoax."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the vote, arguing that no evidence has been provided to substantiate the claims.