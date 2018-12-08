Injunction order extended against dissolution of Sri Lankan Parliament

By ANI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has extended the injunction order against the dissolution of Sri Lankan Parliament while suspending the Gazette notification by President Maithripala Sirisena until the judgment is delivered

The apex court heard arguments on Friday on petitions filed by political parties against the dissolution for four consecutive days.

According to Colombo Page, Chief Justice Nalin Perera headed seven-Judge bench of the Supreme Court which previously passed an interim order to December 8, further extended the order until the pronouncement of the verdict on December 10.

During the court hearing, President Counsel Kanag Ishwaran appearing for R Sampanthan presented submissions to the bench.

He pointed out that the President had immunity from civil and criminal cases under Article 35 of the Constitution which was, however, restricted under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

He further added that the 19th Amendment provided the right under the Fundamental Rights to prosecute the executive and the administrative acts of the President and also question his official duties.

The attorney thus emphasised that the dissolution of the Sri Lankan Parliament could be challenged as it is an official duty of the President.

The other attorneys made further submissions supporting the same argument.

President Maithripala Sirisena had dissolved the Parliament on November 9 after days of political unrest in the island nation.

Following this, fundamental rights petitions were filed by the political parties and individuals in the Supreme Court on November 12th against the Gazette by President Maithripala Sirisena.