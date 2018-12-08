Home World

Yellow Vest Protests: 55 injured, over 575 detained in Paris

"Yellow vest" protests, named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers, have been shaking both the mainland country and its overseas territories since November 17.

Demonstrators set up a barricade Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Paris. Crowds of yellow-vested protesters angry at President Emmanuel Macron and France's high taxes tried to converge on the presidential palace Saturday, some scuffling with police firing tear gas, amid exceptional security measures aimed at preventing a repeat of last week's rioting. (Photo:AP)

PARIS: 55 people have been so far injured while more than 575 were detained in the Yellow Vest protests, which was started by motorists some three weeks ago in the French capital against the rising fuel prices.

Earlier, the same BFMTV broadcaster reported about 30 people sustained injuries during the protests, including three police officers.

The mass protests are accompanied by clashes with police, vandalism, torching of cars and looting of shops.

In a recent report published by the Russian news agency Sputnik, the number of people participating in yellow vest protests against rising fuel prices across France has exceeded 76,000 people.

The ongoing Yellow Vest protests in Paris has led to detention of 548 agitators so far, local media reported on Saturday.

A total 272 protesters out of 548 have been placed under arrest during the ongoing agitation, which started on November 17 by French drivers, who named it after the unique yellow jackets worn by them, the BFMTV reported.

Earlier in the day, French Prime Minister Edouarde Philippe said that 481 people had been detained, of whom 211 people had been placed under arrest.

Protests have also been conducted in French south-eastern cities of Grenoble and Marseille, BFMTV added.

While around 15 people have been detained in Grenoble, and the situation is tense there, no detentions have taken place in Marseille, where around 1,000 people have taken to the streets, it said.

