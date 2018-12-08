Home World

Yes, Lashkar-e-Taiba responsible for 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Khan regretted that his government's repeated overtures for peaceful negotiations with New Delhi had been turned down.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistans_Prime_Minister_Imran_Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister, for the first time, has acknowledged that the 2008 Mumbai terror attack was perpetrated by Pakistani terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"I have asked our government to find out the status of the case. Resolving that case is in our interest because it was an act of terrorism," Khan told Washington Post in his first interview to foreign media since his election as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

ALSO READ: BJP has 'anti-Muslim', 'anti-Pakistan' approach: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Khan also regretted that his government's repeated overtures for peaceful negotiations with New Delhi had been turned down. "The ruling party [in India] has an anti-Muslim, anti-Pakistan approach," he pointed out.

"Let's hope that after the election is over, we can again resume talks with India." He maintained that he wanted the case of the Mumbai attacks to be resolved, adding that he has "asked our government to find out the status of the case."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Taiba 2008 Mumbai terror Pakistan Prime Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp