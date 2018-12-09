Home World

Pakistan's President House Aiwan-e-Sadar opens doors to public 

Officially called as Aiwan-e-Sadar, the historical building is located at the foot of the Margalla Hills on the Constitution Avenue in the high-security Red Zone of the national capital.

Aiwan-e-Sadar, Pakistani President House. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government on Saturday opened the highly secure palatial President House for the general public as part of its plans to allow public access to state buildings.

The white squarish building represents a modern step pyramid architectural style and is flanked by the Prime Minister House on the one side and the Parliament building on the other.

President House spokesman Tahir Khushnood said the general public were allowed to enter the building from 9 am to 4 pm by showing the national identity card at the entrance.

The opening of the iconic building was in line with the election promise of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to open key state buildings for public use if voted to power.

Under this policy, the Governor Houses in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar have already been opened for public viewing.

Around 4,000 citizens visited the Governor House in Lahore on the first day of its opening for general public in September.

Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood is leading a task force to review how heritage buildings such as governor and state rest houses across the country can be opened up for public use.

Mehmood has recently announced that art gallerias and museums would be established in some of the Governor Houses, whereas a gubernatorial building at Nathiagali would be transformed into a hotel.

Premier Imran Khan has also announced to convert Prime Minister's House into a prestigious state-of-the-art university.

