Balochistan government: CPEC development projects not benefiting

By ANI

BALOCHISTAN: Balochistan government here on Monday said that two projects shared by the province under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar port and Hubco coal-based power plant, were not directly benefitting the people. The projects have been in existence for the past five years.

The Dawn quoted a spokesman for the Balochistan government saying: "Even these two projects did not directly benefit the people of Balochistan."

According to the spokesman, efforts to get a due share for the province in CPEC related projects were being made by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani. He further added that Alyani and federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar are expected to attend an important meeting being held by Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the CPEC in China.

"The Chief Minister has expressed his desire that major share of Balochistan must be ensured in the projects to be approved in the JCC meeting," he said.

The final decision on attending the JCC meeting would be made by the provincial government after receiving the agenda of the meeting and noting the attitude of the Planning Commission, the spokesman added.

The provincial government had put forward concerns about the issue a few days ago at a review meeting chaired by Alyani on the pace of work on the projects in the province.

In November, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a protest in London against the construction of large dams on River Indus in Pakistan.

The speakers said that Sindh is already facing huge crises due to current diversion through dams, canals, droughts, unavailability of water for agriculture and drinking. The devastation and destruction of Delta, ecosystems, sea intrusion have resulted in the demolition of hundreds of villages besides displacing communities.