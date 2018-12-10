Britain can revoke Brexit unilaterally, rules European Union Court
The European Court of Justice ruled Monday that Britain could halt withdrawal from the EU without seeking the approval of fellow member states.
Published: 10th December 2018 01:58 PM | Last Updated: 10th December 2018 01:58 PM | A+A A-
LUXEMBOURG: The European Court of Justice ruled Monday that Britain could halt withdrawal from the EU without seeking the approval of fellow member states, in a victory for anti-Brexit campaigners.
"The United Kingdom is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU," the court said, in response to a suit from a group of Scottish politicians.
READ| Theresa May faces fight for her political life in Brexit deal